Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 82,792 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.88. The company had a trading volume of 96,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,467. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

