SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 255.5% from the July 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SSE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SSE stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 34,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,748. SSE has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.

SSE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.7153 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSE Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSEZY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,150.00.

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Articles

