SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 255.5% from the July 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SSE Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SSE stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 34,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,748. SSE has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92.
SSE Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.7153 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SSE Company Profile
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSE (SSEZY)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.