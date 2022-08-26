SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 95,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,157. SPX has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $515,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPX in the first quarter worth $35,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SPX during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPX by 57.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the second quarter worth about $312,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

