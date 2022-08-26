Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Update

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,800 shares, a growth of 196.3% from the July 31st total of 174,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Price Performance

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund stock traded down 0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching 11.77. The company had a trading volume of 238,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,678. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is 12.20. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 1-year low of 8.65 and a 1-year high of 16.65.

Get Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund alerts:

About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.