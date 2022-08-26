Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,549,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813,466 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.66% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $100,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,478,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,840,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 57,633 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,503,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,227,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 24,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

