Splintershards Price Reaches $0.0535 on Exchanges (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Splintershards has a total market cap of $42.96 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Splintershards has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00023744 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000200 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015296 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00081745 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00055883 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 904,338,547 coins and its circulating supply is 803,646,720 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.