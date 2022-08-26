Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Shares Down 3.6%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.54 and last traded at $68.54. 238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £135 ($163.12) to £132 ($159.50) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.