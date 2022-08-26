SPINDLE (SPD) Trading Up 133.3% Over Last Week

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $494,166.06 and $1,607.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 133.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,769.55 or 0.99831825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00220860 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00149514 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00232418 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00061454 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005826 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.