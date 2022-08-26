Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the July 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Spin Master to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Spin Master Stock Performance

SNMSF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.90. 3,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

See Also

