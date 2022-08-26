SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 795,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,422 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $52,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 602,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,678,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

SPYG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 31,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,563. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

