SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Private Advisor Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653,490 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $157,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. 174,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,422. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

