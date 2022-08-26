SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,790 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 116,885,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099,741 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 200,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 40,874 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40.

