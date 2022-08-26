SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.8% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,914. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

