Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSAG. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 115,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PSAG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,474. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

About Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

