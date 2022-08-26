Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 300,000 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV accounts for about 0.6% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter worth $250,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 9.6% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter worth $1,849,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Up 0.1 %

DCRD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,791. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

