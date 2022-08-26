SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Down 61.5% in August

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the July 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

Shares of SRMGF remained flat at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. SpareBank 1 SMN has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $16.50.

Get SpareBank 1 SMN alerts:

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, green, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans, as well as refinancing, as well as savings accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.