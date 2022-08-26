SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Down 61.5% in August

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the July 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance
Shares of SRMGF remained flat at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. SpareBank 1 SMN has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $16.50.
SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile
