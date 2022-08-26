Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market cap of $152,222.96 and $6,939.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00767269 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016367 BTC.
Spaceswap MILK2 Profile
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
