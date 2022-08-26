Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Trading Down 2%

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Rating) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120.05 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.48). Approximately 458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.51).

Sourcebio International Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90. The company has a market capitalization of £90.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.82.

Sourcebio International Company Profile

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's services cover histopathology cancer screening and clinical diagnostic services; DNA sequencing services and precision medicine to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academia, contract research organizations, and other research markets; shelf-life testing services and equipment; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

