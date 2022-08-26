SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.15

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.01. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 120 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
SoundHound AI Stock Down 4.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI
About SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
