SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.15

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.01. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 120 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $576,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $512,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $5,463,000.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

