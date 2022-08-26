Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Sotera Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 501,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.35. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 856.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 158,365 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

