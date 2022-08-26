Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Director William P. Phelan Buys 7,657 Shares

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) Director William P. Phelan acquired 7,657 shares of Soluna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $24,961.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,906.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Soluna Price Performance
NASDAQ:SLNH opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 63.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soluna
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Soluna from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
About Soluna
Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.
