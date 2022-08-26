Soda Coin One Day Volume Reaches $290,889.00 (SOC)

Soda Coin (SOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Soda Coin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $290,889.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003774 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00128074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082562 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng.

Soda Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

