Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE SQM opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.18. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

