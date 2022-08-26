SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 275 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Berkshire Bank grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 123,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,052. The company has a market capitalization of $276.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.