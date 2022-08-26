SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 225 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $4.27 on Friday, reaching $234.80. The stock had a trading volume of 24,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.