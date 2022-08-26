SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $5,872,000. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 153.3% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 81,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after buying an additional 49,611 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Teradyne by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $93.42. 13,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average of $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

