SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Service Co. International by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $64.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,694. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 30,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $2,087,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,037,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 30,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $2,087,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,037,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 29,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $2,112,373.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $68,337,151.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,263 shares of company stock worth $10,667,236. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

