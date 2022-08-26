SNS Financial Group LLC Has $12.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 45,457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 224,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 93,971 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.59. 7,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,836. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

