SNS Financial Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.32. The company had a trading volume of 78,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $344.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,924 shares of company stock worth $41,041,464. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.