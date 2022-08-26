SNS Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,259,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.89. 31,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,510. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

