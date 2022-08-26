SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 238,260 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,260 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 1.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,171. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24.

