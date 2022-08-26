SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 5,520 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 748,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40,690 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after acquiring an additional 277,723 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 494,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 47,015 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 298,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 259,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. 251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,786. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $43.94.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.