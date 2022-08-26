Smartshare (SSP) Tops One Day Volume of $409.00

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Smartshare has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $102,080.90 and approximately $409.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00056664 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000247 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

