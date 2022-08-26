SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,802 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.10% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,199,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $1,316,225.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 4.0 %

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.81. 1,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,032. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

