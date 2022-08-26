Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SBGI. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

SBGI opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.35) by $3.18. The company had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. The business’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.92%.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

