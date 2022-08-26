Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09.

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 240.7% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 244.6% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $948,000.

