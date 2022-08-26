Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.
Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09.
Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Institutional Trading of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF
