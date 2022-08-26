SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Up 140,700.0% in August

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, a growth of 140,700.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SilverSun Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SSNT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,153. SilverSun Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 million, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverSun Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 230,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

