Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Update

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the July 31st total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Silver Lake Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Silver Lake Resources alerts:

Silver Lake Resources Price Performance

SVLKF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,036. Silver Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Silver Lake Resources Company Profile

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Eastern Goldfields and Midwest regions of Western Australia. The company holds interests in the Deflector Gold Copper project that produces gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia, including development and ramp up of a secondary high grade ore source at Rothsay; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.