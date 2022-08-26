Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.68-$6.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($193.88) to €178.00 ($181.63) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($171.43) to €153.00 ($156.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.22.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $52.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

