Short Interest in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Increases By 450.0%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IAE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. 2,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,882. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

