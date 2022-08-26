Short Interest in Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Decreases By 65.4%

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the July 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vivakor Trading Up 42.3 %

Vivakor stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. Vivakor has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71.

Institutional Trading of Vivakor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivakor stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Vivakor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Vivakor

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances.

