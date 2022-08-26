Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Decreases By 63.3%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the July 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at $118,000.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NFJ stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,798. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

