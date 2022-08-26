Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Expands By 481.8%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 481.8% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Unico American Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UNAM opened at $1.63 on Friday. Unico American has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.
Unico American Company Profile
