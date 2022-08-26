Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Expands By 481.8%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 481.8% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Unico American Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNAM opened at $1.63 on Friday. Unico American has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

