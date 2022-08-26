Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Declines By 70.3%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the July 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. 12,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,616. TransGlobe Energy has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $256.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TransGlobe Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading

