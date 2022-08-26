Short Interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Declines By 55.1%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the July 31st total of 307,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Titan Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TMDI opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. Titan Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Medical
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Medical stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Titan Medical worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Titan Medical Company Profile
Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.
