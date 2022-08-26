Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Rises By 325.0%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TechPrecision Trading Up 0.3 %
TPCS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.54. 9,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,617. TechPrecision has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.
About TechPrecision
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TechPrecision (TPCS)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.