Short Interest in TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Rises By 325.0%

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TechPrecision Trading Up 0.3 %

TPCS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.54. 9,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,617. TechPrecision has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Get TechPrecision alerts:

About TechPrecision

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships, submarines and helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

Receive News & Ratings for TechPrecision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechPrecision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.