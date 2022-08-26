Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Expands By 500.0%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Suzuki Motor Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $110.39 and a twelve month high of $199.94.
About Suzuki Motor
