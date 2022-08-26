Short Interest in St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Grows By 350.0%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

St Barbara Price Performance

STBMY remained flat at $3.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. St Barbara has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded St Barbara from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

