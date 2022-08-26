Short Interest in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Decreases By 77.4%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the July 31st total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

South32 Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. 45,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. South32 has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut South32 from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South32 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.60.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

