Short Interest in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG) Grows By 646.2%

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 646.2% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SWAG traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. 51,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,936. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $11.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 22.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

